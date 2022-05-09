Newton Braves’ Senior Captains Help Propel Team to Victory

Through big time wins or unfortunate setbacks — and rest assured that the Newton High School softball program has earned some key victories thus far against an ever-challenging schedule of opponents — the Braves have remained focused upon being better as individual student athletes and as teammates on a consistent basis.

Four players on the roster who are definitely doing their part to help propel the Braves toward triumph on the field this spring are the senior captains Aubrey Carroll, Maddie Freda, Meghan Karr and Carly Mayhood. Mayhood is a pitcher, Karr plays second base, Freda is an outfielder and Carroll is a short stop.

“[They each demonstrate] great leadership and all of the young ladies are of high character and all had returning varsity experience,’’ Newton head coach Paul Filan said.

All four senior leaders have made a positive impact with their play in the field and at the plate for Newton this year.

“Carly Mayhood is batting .432 with three home runs and 15 runs batted in, she’s 7-9 as a pitcher with 154 strikeouts,’’ Filan said. “Meghan Karr is batting .341 with 15 hits and six runs batted in. Aubrey Carroll is batting .296 with six doubles and 11 runs batted in and Maddie Freda is batting .277 with 13 hits and 12 runs.

“Carly Mayhood is second all-time in strikeouts for a pitcher at Newton High School with currently 340 strikeouts.’’

Coach Filan is not only well aware of, but is indeed very proud of the ways in which the four captains interact with their teammates.

“They will take girls to the side and discuss technique,’’ Filan said. “Or if a girl is having problems or is frustrated with their performance they will coach them up and provide a person to listen to and bounce ideas off of.’’

All four seniors are looking to continue their academic and potentially athletic careers at the collegiate level, according to coach Filan.

Coach Filan noted that Freda will be attending The College of New Jersey and Karr will be attending the University of South Carolina.

“Carly is committed to Hartford University where she will play softball there next year,’’ Filan said. “Aubrey will be playing softball at Pace University in college.’’

To date, Newton has had seven wins this season; they are scheduled to host Pope John on May 12.