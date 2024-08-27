New football coach for Rangers

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School football team will have a new look this season, as former assistant coach Jim Hamill has taken over as head coach of the program.

With a lot of experience coaching at the high school level, Hamill is aiming to succeed in year one.

The Rangers will be competing against Hopatcong, Kinnelon, Boonton, North Warren and Whippany Park in the National Blue division of the Super Football Conference this year.

They compiled an overall record of 3-7 and went 2-3 against opponents in the American Blue division last year.

Senior Zach Clarken returns as quarterback. He had to shoulder a lot of the offensive load last season, throwing for more than 1,000 yards and rushing for another 100.

“We really think that he’s elevated his quarterback play to the point where he isn’t making stuff up on his own, and he can function within the offensive system,” the coach said.

Hamill is trying to build a culture at Wallkill Valley, instilling a successful mindset in players whether they are weight lifting or in practice.

The Rangers open their season at High Point on Thursday, Aug. 29. Wallkill Valley has won the last two matchups between the schools.

“One of the biggest goals, as a Group 1 school, is to stay healthy,” said Hamill.

Depth could be a problem if there are injuries, but Hamill and the rest of the coaching staff have spent the off-season improving the second- and third-string players.