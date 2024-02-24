Middle school basketball tournament winners

Hardyston Township Middle School hosted its 42nd annual Basketball Tournament from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.
The tournament included boys and girls teams from Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Green Hills, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Newton, Northwest Christian, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Sussex Charter, Sussex Christian, Sussex, Sussex Charter and Vernon.
Team trophies were awarded to first, second, third and fourth place.
Trophies also were awarded to students selected as All County Team Players and Most Valuable Player.
Boys
1st place: Sussex
2nd place: Sparta
3rd place: Green Hills
4th place: Hardyston
Girls
1st place: Sparta
2nd place: Byram
3rd place: Ogdensburg
4th place: Northwest Christian
All County Team
Nick Braga of Sussex
Izzy VanWinkle of Sparta
Jake Willenborg of Sparta
Samantha Williams of Byram
Evan Cotter of Green Hills
Jordyn Trinkleback of Ogdensburg
Nolan Murray of Hardyston
Brooke Meara of Northwest Christian
Most Valuable Players
Matthew Shepherd of Sussex
Natalija Novkovic of Sparta
Participating coaches selected the players for these awards.