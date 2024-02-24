Middle school basketball tournament winners

Hardyston Township Middle School hosted its 42nd annual Basketball Tournament from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

The tournament included boys and girls teams from Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Green Hills, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Newton, Northwest Christian, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Sussex Charter, Sussex Christian, Sussex, Sussex Charter and Vernon.

Team trophies were awarded to first, second, third and fourth place.

Trophies also were awarded to students selected as All County Team Players and Most Valuable Player.

Boys

1st place: Sussex

2nd place: Sparta

3rd place: Green Hills

4th place: Hardyston

Girls

1st place: Sparta

2nd place: Byram

3rd place: Ogdensburg

4th place: Northwest Christian

All County Team

Nick Braga of Sussex

Izzy VanWinkle of Sparta

Jake Willenborg of Sparta

Samantha Williams of Byram

Evan Cotter of Green Hills

Jordyn Trinkleback of Ogdensburg

Nolan Murray of Hardyston

Brooke Meara of Northwest Christian

Most Valuable Players

Matthew Shepherd of Sussex

Natalija Novkovic of Sparta

Participating coaches selected the players for these awards.