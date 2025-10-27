Local grads shine in college sports

The regular season is beginning to wind down in the world of college sports and there are local student athletes who are continually making names for themselves for all the right reasons in their chosen athletic endeavor.

Alex Buchwald (High Point Regional High School), Aden Karwoski (Vernon Township High School) and Ryan Jaick (High Point Regional High School) are all on the Montclair State University football program this season.

Buchwald, a fifth-year linebacker competed in each of the first six regular season games and led the team in tackles with 54 (including 29 solo) and sacks (two). Jaick is a freshman offensive lineman and Karwoski is a freshman defensive back.

The Red Hawks had two overall wins through Oct. 24 with one victory on their home field and one triumph in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). On Saturday, Nov. 8, MSU is slated to welcome The College of New Jersey for an NJAC challenge.

Caitlin Witters (Vernon Township High School) is a senior for the Montclair State University women’s cross country program this season. The Red Hawks are scheduled to participate in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship Meet in Galloway.

Emily Rhode (Vernon Township High School) is a senior member of the Drew University women’s golf program. Rhode finished in a tie for 43rd place at the Shenandoah Invitational at the Cacapon State Park Resort in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia last month.

Luka Polizos (Vernon Township High School) is on the roster as a junior midfielder for the Centenary University men’s soccer team this year. Polizos played in 14 of the first 15 regular season games and started in 11 of them for Centenary.

Through Oct. 24, the Cyclones posted three overall wins and three draws. All three victories were earned on their home field and the three ties occurred versus Atlantic East Conference opposition. Polizos is listed as an Accounting major.

Makayla Chiariello (High Point Regional High School) is a junior defender for the Felician University women’s soccer program this fall. Through October 25 Felician had an overall record of 4-4-6 with a mark of 2-1-4 on their home field and 2-1-5 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). On Tuesday, Nov. 4 the Golden Falcons are scheduled to travel to face Caldwell University in a CACC matchup. Chiariello is listed as a Mathematics major.

Chloe DeBonta (Vernon Township High School) is a freshman defender for the Kean University (Union, NJ) field hockey squad this season. DeBonta played in four of the first 15 regular season games for Kean. Through Oct. 24 the Cougars tallied an overall record of 8-7 with a mark of 5-2 at home and 2-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). On Saturday, Nov. 1 Kean is slated to travel to play Stockton University in an NJAC contest.