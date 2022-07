Lenape Valley Division 2 flight champs ended their 2022 season this spring with an overall score of 7-1, with 30 goals for and five goals against.

The Lenape Valley Soccer Club is a non-profit 501c3 organization located in the southern part of Sussex County that caters to boys, girls and parent volunteers primarily from but not limited to Netcong, Stanhope and Byram townships.

The Division 2 flight champs include Matt Grochulski, Cooper Cosenza-Schaming, Tyler Ruppert, Justin Arapkiles, Kevin Kruczek, Robert Hathaway, DJ McCarthy, Seth Hemner, Luke Sarnella, Daniel Wraith, Tim Vanklingeren, Alfredo Lopez, Daniel Visha, Raymond Fromme, and Alex Yannaga.

The team is coached by Sean Mulligan, Dave Ruppert, Dan Kruczek, and Greg Grochulski.

For more information, email lenapesoccer@gmail.com.