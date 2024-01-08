Jefferson beats Glen Rock, 45-37

The Jefferson girls basketball team defeated Glen Rock, 45-37, in overtime at home Friday, Jan. 5.
It was the fourth straight win at home for the Falcons (6-1) and it ended a three-game winning streak for the Panthers (7-3).
Jefferson’s Cassidy Ball sank a shot to tie the score 36-36 and close out regulation time.
In overtime play, Kiley Shatzel and Grace Weihmiller contributed go-ahead field goals to ensure the win. Glen Rock was able to score only one point.
Emily Poulas scored 10 points and made the 195th three-pointer of her career, setting a school record.
Ball scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six steals for Jefferson. Grace Weihmiller scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Kiley Shatzel scored five points, Emma Barone added four points and Madison Manco made one point.