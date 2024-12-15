Ice hockey team wins, 4-3

Alex Sonvico converted feeds from Hunter Baker and Brady Reid with 3:41 remaining in overtime to lift the High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op ice hockey team to its first victory of the season - a 4-3 decision over Parsippany Hills - on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

High Point (1-2) trailed, 2-0, before Sonvico and Anthony Tokar each scored in the second period. Reid then scored early in the third period before Parsippany Hills forced overtime in the final 90 seconds.

The Wildcats opened their season with an 8-5 setback to Paramus Catholic on Dec. 7 and a 14-4 loss to Roxbury on Dec. 9.

Sonvico (six goals, three assists), Tokar (six goals, one assist) and Reid (one goal, six assists) have led the offense for High Point.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play North Hunterdon at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Flemington Ice Arena and Mount Olive at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Skylands Ice World.

Here’s how other High Point teams have fared recently:

Wrestling

Jack Kithcart finished fourth at 190 pounds and Donald Weiss placed 5th/6th at 215 to pace High Point at the Robin Leff Tournament on Dec. 14 at Southern Regional High in Stafford Township.

Other place-winners were Carter Drouin (7th/8th at 120 pounds) and Nick Clayton (7th/8th at 157).

High Point is scheduled to wrestle at Sparta at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 before taking part in the Mustang Classic beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Brick Memorial in Brick Township.

Swimming

The High Point boys team opened its season with an 87-49 victory over Hackettstown on Dec. 10 at Kittatinny Regional High School.

Winners included Gianni Almonte (100 free, 200 free); Christopher Gutierrez (200 IM, 100 fly); Noah DeRenzo (50 free); Ryan Davis (100 back); Derek Fleming (100 breast); Davis, Fleming, Gutierrez and DeRenzo (200 MR); Davis Auston Carlson, Alec Sekelsky and Almonte (200 FR); and DeRenzo, Almonte, Fleming and Gutierrez (400 FR).

The girls team also opened its season with a win, rolling to a 111-0 decision over Hackettstown on Dec. 10 at Kittatinny.

Winners included Madeline Crowell (200 free); Rylee Bambara (200 IM, 100 fly); Faith Postma (50 free, 100 back); Kyra Birchenough (100 free); Cara Masino (100 breast); Postma, Madeline Crowell, Audrey Newsome and Birchenough (200 MR); Birchenough, Madeline Crowell, Elisabeth Crowell and Bambara (200 FR); and Josephine Nardini, Gabrielle Beauchamp, Elisabeth Crowell and Masino (400 FR).

Bowling

High Point improved to 3-2 with a 5-2 victory over Lenape Valley on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12 at Sparta Lanes.

Keira Lewis had a high series of 571, including a high game of 215. Kadee Bruno (493 high series), Hailey Southard (417), Jocelyn Nadal (398), Rebecca Fetherman (332) and Sarah Alkiswani (274) aided the decision.

Boys basketball

High Point is slated to play host to Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 before hosting American Christian at 11 a.m. Dec. 21.

The Wildcats went 19-7 last season, which included a perfect 10-0 mark in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Girls basketball

The Wildcats are looking to improve on last year’s 15-10 finish this season.

High Point is slated to play at Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 before playing host to American Christian at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21.