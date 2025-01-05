Ice hockey team wins 3 in a row

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad, ranked No. 16 in the state, entered the new year riding a six-game unbeaten streak, which includes a three-game winning skein.

In its most recent victory, a 6-2 decision over Morristown on Dec. 30, KJS United received two goals and three assists from Braydon Sisco and two goals and an assist from Eddy Brown. Cormac Gibbons added two goals and Jake Prunty had two assists.

Brian Sisti anchored the defense with a 36-save effort.

Sisco leads the team with 19 goals and 14 assists, with Prunty totaling eight goals and 11 assists.

KJS United (7-1-1) is scheduled to play Fair Lawn at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

- Chris Orlando