High Point beats Mount Olive in OT

Brooke Wagner and Claire Sieminski each scored 10 points as the High Point Regional High School girls basketball team outlasted Mount Olive, 37-35, in overtime at its Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Grace Elston (seven points), Daphne Mathews (six points) and Ashley Schell (four points) rounded out the offense for the Wildcats, who outscored Mount Olive, 7-5, in the extra session.

High Point then received 11 points from Sieminski, eight points from Wagner, five points from Elston and two points from Mathews as it suffered a 45-26 loss to Vernon in the tournament’s second game Friday, Dec. 27.

High Point (3-2) was slated to conclude tournament play with a game against Parsippany Hills on Monday, Dec. 30 before playing host to St. Elizabeth at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Kyle Morsell scored a team-high 11 points and Noah Reilly added six points as the High Point boys basketball team bowed to Warwick Valley of New York in the second of three games at its Christmas tournament Dec. 27.

Tucker Berry and Colin Tennant each added five points and Aiden Hamilton had four points for the Wildcats.

High Point opened the tournament with a 60-37 victory over Kittatinny on Dec. 26.

Morsell and Hamilton each had 14 points in the decision, with Berry and Reilly each adding eight points.

High Point (3-2), was scheduled to conclude tournament play with a game against Morris Hills on Dec. 30.

Then, the team will play host to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Boys wrestling

High Point had five place winners, including two finalists, as it placed seventh of 16 teams in the Mustang Classic on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28 at Brick Memorial High.

Carter Drouin dropped a 15-6 major decision to Dom Holler of Caldwell in the 120-pound final, and Gavin Mericle placed second at 285, bowing by tech fall to Brick Memorial’s Ben Szuba, 18-1, in 3:46.

Other place winners included Nick Clayton (third at 157 pounds), Jayden Ruplall (fifth/sixth at 165) and Donald Weiss (fifth at 215).

Ice hockey

Alex Sonvico scored twice and Landon Healy made 21 saves when the High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op ice hockey team dropped a 6-2 decision to Mount Olive on Dec. 21 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

The Wildcats (1-4) are scheduled to play Vernon at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Skylands Ice World.

Bowling

Keira Lewis rolled a high series of 522 and Kadee Bruno had a high series of 517 and a high game of 214 to lift High Point to a 4-3 victory over Sparta on Dec. 19 at Sparta Lanes.

Other contributors were Hailey Southard (478 series), Sarah Alkiswani (378 series), Rebecca Fetherman (336 series) and Jocelyn Nadal (326 series).

The Wildcats (3-5) will bowl against Hopatcong at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Sparta Lanes.