x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Former girls basketball coach honored

HAMBURG. Gretta Sencevicky, a former coach at Franklin and Wallkill Valley Regional high schools, received a plaque at the Jan. 13 game.

Hamburg /
| 22 Jan 2023 | 09:09
    Former Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball coach Gretta Sencevicky was honored at the Jan. 13 game against Veritas Christian Academy. Standing with her is current head coach Earl Hornyak. (Photos provided)
    Former Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball coach Gretta Sencevicky was honored at the Jan. 13 game against Veritas Christian Academy. Standing with her is current head coach Earl Hornyak. (Photos provided)
    The Wallkill Valley team poses with alumni players from Franklin High School.
    The Wallkill Valley team poses with alumni players from Franklin High School.
    Former girls basketball coach honored

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball team invited alumni players from Franklin High School and players from the four sending districts to attend their game against Veritas Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 13.

Gretta Sencevicky, a former coach at Franklin and Wallkill Valley, made a presentation at half time and received a plaque.

The middle school players competed in a free throw contest.

The Rowdy Ranger mascot had the spectators fired up for the game.

Wallkill Valley won the game, 71-24.