Falcons defeat Wildcats, 52-14

Senior Kiley Shatzel scored a game-high 12 points and junior Kailey Strauch added 11 as the Jefferson Township High School girls basketball team rolled to a 52-14 victory over High Point there Thursday afternoon, Jan. 16.

The Falcons held a 10-4 lead after the first quarter before using a 14-2 showing in the second period to take control and extend to a 24-6 lead.

Emma Barone (eight points), Aubrie Sinisgalli (seven points), Madison Manco (five points), Riley Strauch (five points), Natalia Szarzynski (two points) and Mia Sredic (two points) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson, which improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Shatzel and Barone each are averaging 9.8 points per game this season, with Strauch right behind at 9.5 ppg.

Jefferson is scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Junior guard Noah Dela Cruz scored a career-high 28 points and John Campbell added 14 as Jefferson powered to a 57-49 victory over High Point at home Jan. 16.

With the win, the Falcons improved to 3-3 in the NJAC’s Freedom Division.

Campbell now leads Jefferson in scoring with an average of 12.5 ppg, with Dela Cruz averaging 10.6 ppg.

Jefferson (5-7) will play host to Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Jan. 24.

Ice hockey

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad, ranked No. 19 in the state, bowed to No. 11 Randolph, 9-2, on Friday night, Jan. 17 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Braydon Sisco had a goal and an assist and Eddy Brown also scored for KJS United, which fell to 8-3-1.

On Jan. 6, KJS United earned a 7-1 victory over Bernards/Somerville/Middlesex at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Sisco led the way with three goals, with Jake Prunty adding a goal and an assist. Cody Sutton, Cormac Gibbons and Michael Pandiscia each added a goal, and Brian Sisti anchored the defense with 10 saves.

Sisco has 23 goals and 14 assists this season, with Prunty totaling nine goals and 12 assists.

KJS United will play Morristown-Beard at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Skylands Ice World.

Wrestling

Christopher Frank (126 pounds), Braedan Cummings (150), Ryan Gray (175) and Alexander DaSilva (215) each won by fall; Jacob Campbell (106) won by technical fall; Frank Figel won by major decision; and Christopher Connolly won by regular decision to pace Jefferson’s 42-36 victory over Butler at home Jan. 11.

The Falcons (3-13) will take part in the Morris County Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25 at Mount Olive High School.

Bowling

In its most recent match, Jefferson rolled to a 7-0 victory over Sparta on Jan. 8 at Sparta Lanes.

Connor Hale had a high series of 568 and a high game of 224 followed by Josh Hale (552 series), Nick Aiello (550 series), Ray Bradley (543 series), Jake Shellhammer (528 series) and Jason Post (448 series).

The Falcons (8-1) were set to face Sussex Tech at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Sparta Lanes.