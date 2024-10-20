Falcons defeat Mustangs, 1-0

Madison Manco scored the game’s only goal off a feed from Hannah Best in the second half and goalie Shannon Mallory earned the shutout with an eight-save performance to lift the Jefferson girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Sussex Tech at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19.

The win was the second in four games for the Falcons (3-13), who also defeated Villa Walsh, 3-1, at home Oct. 11.

In that contest, Manco, Marissa Mizeski and Josie Meyers each scored for the Falcons, which also received eight saves from Mallory.

Jefferson will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Kristijan Loncar scored a second-half goal to steer Jefferson to a 1-0 decision over Newton there Thursday, Oct. 17.

Andrew Mohlenhoff posted his third shutout this season with a six-save effort.

One day earlier, Loncar registered the hat trick and Calen Reid added a goal to spur a 4-0 decision over Boonton at home.

Mohlenhoff earned the shutout with seven saves.

Jefferson (8-7) will play host to Dover at 4 p.m. Oct. 24.

Field hockey

Jefferson, the 15th seed, dropped a 3-0 decision to second-seeded and No. 20 ranked West Morris, 3-0, in the second round of the Morris County Tournament on Oct. 17 in Chester.

Jefferson (8-6) had defeated 18th-seeded Parsippany in a first-round MCT contest Oct. 15 at home.

Emily Schorr had two goals; Samantha Kepler also scored; Katherine Blair had an assist; and Amelia Makepeace earned the shutout with three saves.

The Falcons will play host to Sparta at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Girls volleyball

The Falcons won their fifth straight match with a 25-9, 25-15 victory over Morris Hills at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 18.

Jefferson (16-3) was led by Carsyn Giessuebel (seven kills, four aces, one dig), Scarlett Melick (seven kills, six digs, two blocks, one ace), Nicole Sickley (two digs), Kylie Plunkett (10 digs, two assists, one ace), Peyton Bradley (seven digs, six kills), Aleah Woelfel (17 assists, one kill), Charlotte Sinisgalli (one ace, one block) and Lily Sonnenberg.

Jefferson will play host to Montville at 4 p.m. Oct. 24.

Cross country

Kiley Shatzel placed 22nd with a time of 21:33.83 and Joshua Reed clocked a time of 21:47.02 to place 104th to pace the girls and boys, respectively, at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Small Schools championships Oct. 15 at the Greystone course at Morris Hills.