Einreinhofer takes gold in two events

Delana Einreinhofer earned gold in the girls 1,000-meter run and 3,000-meter run and Emmanuel Oti won the boys pole vault event to pace Wallkill Valley Regional High School at the Demarest Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

The girls finished seventh in the team standings while the boys placed eighth overall.

Einreinhofer, a senior, won the 1,000-meter event with a time of 3:09.36 and won the 3,000-meter run in 10:00.88. Haley Murphy was third in the 3,000 in 12:18.52.

Lore Hicks was ninth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.79 and Nicolette Rock was ninth in the shot put with an effort of 29-5.

Oti, a junior, had a vault of 9-6 to win the pole vault event, with teammate Michael Balunis placing third with an effort of 8-6. Kellan Brown was fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5-8. Ethan Alfonso was eighth in the event with a jump of 5-4.

Brown also was 11th in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.19, and Justin Bonaparte placed 10th in the shot put with a throw of 38-6.

Wallkill Valley will take part in the Bill Bruno Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Toms River.

Here’s a look at other Wallkill Valley teams:

Wrestling

Scottie Weiss placed fourth at 138 pounds and Jacob VanEeuwen was fourth at 157 as Wallkill Valley opened its season at the Ramsey Invitational on Dec. 14.

The Rangers will wrestle a tri-match at Bernards starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 before taking part in the Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

Bowling

Michael Raess III had a high series of 539 and a high game of 191 along with Derek Babcock to pace a 5-2 victory over Sparta on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Sparta Lanes.

Wallkill Valley also received solid efforts from Babcock (470 series), Haakon Seldon (447), Christian Sears (434), Collin Lynch (355), Tim Choi (215) and Malaki Thomas (99).

In the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 12, Raess had a high series of 514 and Babcock rolled a high game of 198.

Boys basketball

Junior Chris Bila (10.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 2 steals) and seniors Dylan Klackowski (12 ppg, 2.1 assists) and Indo Ortiz (9 ppg, 2.3 rebounds) return from last season’s 8-17 team.

Wallkill Valley is slated to play at Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 before playing host to Dover at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Parsippany Hills at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

Girls basketball

Sophomores Kate Fahrenfeld (6.6 ppg, 35 3-pointers, 3.9 rebounds) and Tara Anderson (3.4 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) and junior Gabriella Kuhar (3 ppg) are players to watch this season.

Wallkill Valley, which is set to open its season Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Sussex Tech, will play host to Dover at 4 p.m. Dec. 19.