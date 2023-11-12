Einreinhofer 26th in state

Delana Einreinhofer of Wallkill Valley Regional High School placed 26th in the state with a time of 19:27 as the New Jersey cross country season came to an end Saturday, Nov. 11 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Einreinhofer, a junior, was the lone Ranger to qualify for the season-ending event. She had qualified by finishing second at the Group 1 championships, also at Holmdel Park, on Nov. 4.

Haley Murphy also took part in the group championships, placing 57th in 23:20.

Einreinhofer won the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championship with a time of 21:03 on Oct. 28 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. Murphy, a sophomore, was eighth at that event with a time of 22:23.

Sophomore Jackson Salztman was the highest-placing Wallkill Valley boy at the sectionals, finishing in 41st place with a time of 20:21.

Here is how other Wallkill Valley sports teams finished this fall:

Field hockey

Sarina Sanders totaled 13 goals and eight assists, Ella Darvalics collected eight goals and five assists, and Olivia Williams added six goals and five assists to pace Wallkill Valley this season.

The Rangers, which finished 5-7-3, also received three goals and two assists from Joy Oostdyk, three goals and one assist from Lexi Cammarata, and one goal and one assist from Jenna Cammarata.

Defensively, Antonella Ferrari posted three shutouts and Elizabeth Perez recorded one.

Boys soccer

The Rangers enjoyed a very balanced offense this season as no less than 12 players found the back of the net.

The team was led by Ivan Reyes (seven goals, seven assists), Dante Torres (six goals, seven assists), Kooper Nicolai (eight goals, three assists), Delight Oti (eight goals, one assist), Aaron Eichler (four goals, four assists), Soumill Puthezhath (five goals, two assists), Dennis August (two goals, two assists), Alijaan Anjum (two goals, one assist), Gabe Eason (one goal, three assists), Kevin Stencel (one goal, three assists), Samuel Eichler (one goal, two assists), Eugene Davina (one goal, one assist) and Gavin Walker (one assist).

Senior goalies William Hasbrouck (three shutouts) and Anjum (four shutouts) split time in goal.

Girls soccer

Ashley Sutherland totaled two goals and two assists, Emily Pauciello added two goals, and Adrianna Romeo collected a goal and an assist this season for the Rangers (0-13-2) this season.

Both of Wallkill Valley’s ties were 0-0 contests against Sussex Tech, with Jackie Schels notching the shutout with 23 combined saves.

Girls tennis

Wallkill Valley (2-11) snapped a nine-game losing streak in its season finale with a 3-2 victory over High Point on Oct. 12 at home.

Kaylyn Bowden (first singles), Claire Kornak (second singles), Megan Nolan (third singles), Fiona Gordon and Usama Alieme (first doubles), and Brooke Galway and Audrey Newsome (second doubles) paced the Rangers this fall.