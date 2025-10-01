Coach tops 450 career victories

Not many coaches could even dream of achieving the success and longevity that Irene Chernati has had as head field hockey coach at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Field hockey has been a part of her life for more than 50 years.

Despite the accolades and countless wins, the most important part of her job has remained constant: leaving a lasting impact on her players.

A 3-2 victory over Pope John XXIII Regional High School on Sept. 8 gave Chernati her 450th career victory - the 18th-highest in New Jersey.

When asked about the milestone, she said she wasn’t aware of the accomplishment.

“When she reached 400 (wins) in 2017, I had to remind her of that too,” said her co-coach John Steiger.

”The team was excited about reaching that goal and we plotted to reach that goal without her knowing about it,” he said. “She does care about those accolades as long as it helps the team overall.”

After a playing career at Kittatinny Regional High School from 1975-77, Chernati knew she wanted to become a coach.

Her foray into coaching came at the junior varsity level, and within two years, she took on the job as varsity head coach at Wallkill Valley.

“One of the most rewarding parts of the job is seeing former players and their families doing well,” Chernati said.

Friends since 1985

Steiger came aboard in 2000 as a co-coach and has been by Chernati’s side ever since.

She said he has been instrumental in the success of the program.

“We have been friends since I started at Wallkill in 1985,” he said. “Irene tries to help everyone when possible. This has been the same throughout her life - it is a great aspect of her character.”

Chernati and Steiger have helped lead Wallkill Valley to two state championships: Group 1 and Group 2 titles in 2006 and 2017, respectively.

“The players are what makes a team,” he said. “We as coaches just try to mold them into the right frame of mind to be the best player and person for the rest of their lives. Irene has kept this philosophy intact over the years.”

Chernati and the Rangers haven’t replicated the success of prior seasons in the past few years, but things have looked promising this season.

The team’s record is 3-4, which already matches its win total last year.

Senior Lexie Cammarata has led the way for Wallkill Valley with six goals on the season, while freshman Madelynn Dick has 21 saves as goalie.

“We are fortunate to have six playing seniors that are encouraging all the newcomers to the team,” Chernati said.

She isn’t sure how much longer she will coach, saying she wants to travel with her children as they age. “At this point, it’s hard to tell what the very near future will bring,” she said.