Bonser takes gold in pole vault at states

Senior Brady Bonser won the pole vault event with an effort of 14-0 and junior Delana Einreinhofer placed second in the 1,600-meter (5:09.85) and 3,200-meter (11:04.42) runs to lead the Wallkill Valley Regional High School outdoor track contingent at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 championships June 7-8 at Franklin High School in Somerset.

By finishing first or second, Bonser and Einreinhofer automatically qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions to be held Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Other finishers for Wallkill Valley included Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis (eighth in 200-meter dash), Kellan Brown (11th in high jump), and the team of Delight Oti, Bonser, Brown and Flores-DeBenedictis (14th in 4x100 meter relay).

Place winners also included Sarina Sanders (sixth in high jump, sixth in triple jump); Lore Hicks (11th in 100-meter hurdles, 21st in 100-meter dash); Fiona Postas (16th in javelin); Sydney Vierzchalek (sixth in high jump); Hicks, Vierzchalek, Ashley Sutherland and Sanders (ninth in 4x100 meter relay); Sutherland, Vierzchalek, Taylor Bonser and Sanders (11th in 4x400 meter relay); and Bailey Cook, Kayleigh Newsome, Haley Murphy and Madison LaRocca (14th in 4x800 meter relay).

High Point outdoor track

Janiesha Dureny (shot put) and Dan Musilli (javelin) each placed ninth in their respective events to pace High Point Regional High School at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on June 7-8.

Dureny was ninth with an effort of 33-11.75 in the shot put while Musilli was ninth with a throw of 156-2 in the javelin.

Giovoughni Dureny (15th in pole vault), Andrew Noonan (17th in discus), Kyle Willis (18th in 100-meter dash), Cade Martress (21st in 400-meter hurdles), and the team of Cade Martress, Jerron Martress, and Willis and Matthew Tunnell (20th in the 4x400 meter relay) rounded out the High Point competitors.

Jefferson outdoor track

Kiley Shatzel and Mike Nwankwo of Jefferson Township High School are headed to the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

Shatzel, a junior, not only won the 400-meter hurdles event but took home a silver medal in the 400-meter dash, and Nwankwo, a senior, placed fourth in the shot put at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 7-8.

Shatzel won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.60, replicating the feat she achieved at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

At the Group championships, Shatzel also placed second in the 400-meter dash in 56.28 and was 12th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.67.

She had won the 400-meter dash in 56.53 and the 200-meter dash in 25,67 at the sectionals.

Nwankwo was fourth in the shot put with a heave of 53-5 after winning the event at the sectionals with a throw of 51-5.5.