Shepherd of the Hills to host community blood drive

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will be hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, July 28, from 1 to 7 p.m. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal, drink plenty of water and bring your donor ID card or photo ID to the blood drive. Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status. For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit nybc.org/coronavirus.

Appointments are strongly preferred and walk ins can be taken as long as social distancing can be maintained. To schedule an appointment, go to smarturl.it/NJBS_BloodDrive, the sponsor code is 71131 or call/text Amanda: 908-380-9265. There are still plenty of appointment slots available!

Also note that you are able to donate blood if you’ve recently received the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as you are feeling 100% healthy. If you have any side effects from the vaccine please let the organizers know and they can help reschedule your appointment. More info can be found at nybc.org.

Shepherd of the Hills is located at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta. For more information, contact the church office at 973-729-7010 or email office@sothnj.org. For more information regarding this event and others, follow facebook.com/SOTHNJ.