SCCC gets $10,000 grant

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has received a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

This grant will provide scholarship opportunities for students in SCCC’s Machine Tool Technology program.

Established in 1999, the Gene Haas Foundation is dedicated to fostering skills in computer numerical control (CNC) machining by funding scholarships for students in the field.

Part of each grant can support special programming designed to advance the machining industry and workforce development.

Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation, a leading U.S. manufacturer of CNC machine tools, has advocated closing the skills gap in manufacturing.

While the industry faces a significant shortage of skilled workers, Haas Automation and its foundation remain committed to addressing this challenge through education and training.

Mark Harris, applications engineer and education specialist at Allendale Machinery Systems, presented the grant check to Jon Connolly, SCCC’s president, and Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation.

Allendale Machinery, a third-generation company, is recognized for delivering cutting-edge solutions and services to the manufacturing sector.

“We are deeply honored to receive this grant,” Connolly said. “The Gene Haas Foundation’s continued belief in our program highlights the importance of what we’re doing to prepare the next generation of skilled machinists. This grant ensures that financial barriers won’t prevent our students from pursuing their education.”

Kula said, “The Gene Haas Foundation has consistently demonstrated their commitment to our Machine Tool Technology students. Their ongoing support exemplifies the power of partnerships between industry leaders and educational institutions.”

SCCC is enrolling students for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 21.

For information, go online to sussex.edu/spring