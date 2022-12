The Franklin Fire Department is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17 at the fire station, 137 Buckwheat Rd, Franklin.

The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. Children younger than 3 eat free.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Santa is scheduled to ride around town on a firetruck.

Check the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FFD1913 for updates on his location.