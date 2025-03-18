x
Photos: Polar Plunge in Byram

| 18 Mar 2025 | 06:09
    About two dozen people take part in the annual Polar Plunge at Lake Lackawanna Beach in Stanhope on Sunday, March 16. It had been postponed from Feb. 16. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Participants in the annual Polar Plunge at Lake Lackawanna Beach in Stanhope head back out of the water Sunday, March 16.
    Joni and Norah Pomeroy after the Polar Plunge.
    Asher, Josh and Caleb Rubenstein of Byram.
    Photos: Polar Plunge in Byram
    Participants pose before the Polar Plunge, which was organized by the Byram Recreation Department.
