x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Nonprofits receive $159,043

AUGUSTA. The German Christmas Market of New Jersey gives grants to 56 nonprofit organizations in Sussex County.

Sussex County /
| 11 Mar 2025 | 09:42
    <b>Sabine Watson, right, president of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, presents a check to members of Scouting America Troop 150 of Sparta. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)</b>
    Sabine Watson, right, president of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, presents a check to members of Scouting America Troop 150 of Sparta. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    <b>Magdalen Costello, center, describes the work of the nonprofit Weekend Bag Program that she runs with her sister Olivia, right.</b>
    Magdalen Costello, center, describes the work of the nonprofit Weekend Bag Program that she runs with her sister Olivia, right.
    <b>Dawnice LaFebre, right, , treasurer of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, presents a check to Valerie Macchio, executive director of the Sparta Community Food Pantry.</b>
    Dawnice LaFebre, right, , treasurer of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, presents a check to Valerie Macchio, executive director of the Sparta Community Food Pantry.
    <b>Members of No Strings a cappella of Sussex County perform in the Conservatory at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 9.</b>
    Members of No Strings a cappella of Sussex County perform in the Conservatory at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 9.
    <b>Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, speaks Sunday, March 9.</b>
    Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey, speaks Sunday, March 9.
    <b>From left are Christine Florio, Sussex County Health and Human Services administrator; Karin Meyer and Gundrun Rank, both founders of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey; Chris Carney, Sussex County Board of County Commissioners director; and Commissioner Alan Henderson. The county Division of Social Services received a $2,000 grant from the market to support its food pantry. (Photo provided)</b>
    From left are Christine Florio, Sussex County Health and Human Services administrator; Karin Meyer and Gundrun Rank, both founders of the German Christmas Market of New Jersey; Chris Carney, Sussex County Board of County Commissioners director; and Commissioner Alan Henderson. The county Division of Social Services received a $2,000 grant from the market to support its food pantry. (Photo provided)
    <b>Members of No Strings a cappella of Sussex County perform.</b>
    Members of No Strings a cappella of Sussex County perform.

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey has given $159,043 in grants and payments to 56 charities and nonprofit organizations in Sussex County.

That was another record total after the volunteer-run nonprofit organization presented more than $122,000 to 44 groups last year.

The market has distributed a total of $771,655 since 2001.

The 56 recipients this year were the largest number to benefit from the market, held Dec. 6-8 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The three-day event attracted about 35,000 visitors, also a record.

During a gathering Sunday, March 9 at the fairgrounds, Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market, said the market raised $740,000 in 2024.

”In the four years that we have been here at the fairgrounds, our market has doubled in income,” with an average annual increase of 32 percent, she said.

Expenses in 2024 were $519,000, topping the half-million-dollar mark for the first time. Much of that money went to equipment, storage “and our most recent addition this past year, the return of our beloved Christmas Market huts.”

The market’s biggest expenses are the Cookie Hut, security and decor, including holiday lights, horse-drawn carriage rides, “the best holiday train exhibit ever” as well as visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus, Watson said.

She credited the decision three years ago to charge an entrance fee with enabling the market to keep its promise “of giving back to the extent we do or possibly at all - and that is not acceptable for us.”

In addition to the entrance fees, the market receives the most income from the Cookie Hut, vendor fees, food and drink sales, and sponsorships.

The money left after the distribution to the nonprofits will be used for new equipment, future projects, planning for the market’s 25th anniversary in 2026, and savings in case bad weather limits income from future markets.

15 new recipients

The $138,125 in grants distributed this year went to 31 organizations that previously received money and to 15 new ones.

Another 10 nonprofits received a total of $20,918 for services provided at the market in December. Those in-kind services included baking items for sale, food service cleanup, parking assistance, setting up Christmas trees and handing out candy canes.

Dan Sarnowski, chairman of the market’s Charities Committee, said only one applicant did not receive a grant this year.

While grants are not awarded according to categories, the data show that the most money went to nonprofits aiding children and young people, then to those providing shelter, those providing food and nutrition, educational programs and scholarships, and arts and entertainment, he said.

The 2025 market is scheduled Dec. 5-7 at the fairgrounds.

GERMAN CHRISTMAS MARKET BENEFICIARIES
Returning grant recipients:
Benny’s Bodega
Birth Haven
Brandon’s Heart and Sole
Center for Prevention & Counseling
Civil Air Patrol Cadets
Domestic Abuse Services Inc. (DASI)
Family Promise of Sussex County
Franklin Band
Ginnie’s House
Girls on the Run
Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation
Manna House
Market Street Mission od Sussex County
Neighbor Helping Neighbor
New Sussex Symphony
New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show
Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Norwescap CFRS
Pass It Along
Samaritan Inn
SCARC
Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation
Sparta Board of Education, German Department
Sparta Community Food Pantry
Sparta Elks
Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity
Sussex County Rowing Club
Sussex County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers
Sussex County Technical School, Technical Center
Winter4Kids
New grant recipients:
Blue Ridge Rescue Squad
Camp Nejeda Foundation
Gunnar J. Bigley Foundation
Harvest House
Lennon’s House
Literacy New Jersey
New Jersey Workshop for the Arts
Peace by Piece New Jersey
Project Self-Sufficiency
Rebecca’s Homestead
SCARC Guardian Service
Scouting America Troop 150
Sussex County Division of Social Services
Sussex County YMCA
Weekend Bag Program
In-kind services:
Branchville Boy Scouts
Branchville Rotary
Centenary University softball team
High Point Regional High School
Knights of Columbus
Newton Rotary
Pocono Mountain Garden Railway Society
Pope John XXVIII Regional High School
Sussex County Technical School
Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team