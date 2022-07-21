Meet Eleventh Hour Rescue’s Pet of the Week, Lilly

Meet Lilly, from Eleventh Hour Rescue. Lilly is a domestic shorthair cat who is about 3 years old. She came to the shelter extremely frightened and has progressed nicely, but she will still need a home with owners who understand and respect her.

Lilly enjoys being around other feline friends but she does not like dogs. She is cautious around new people but likes to play. Lilly is happy to sit and look out the window. She should be placed in a home with older, more considerate children.

To read more about Lilly, to complete an application for her, or to see all of the adoptable pets, visit ehrdogs.org or call 973-664-0865.