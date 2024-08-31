x
Lord’s Auction is today

| 31 Aug 2024 | 07:46
    <b>Tranquility United Methodist Church members, from left, Barbara Morgan, Kevin Conn, and Charlene and Rich Gardiner with items to be sold in the Lord’s Auction on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Photo provided)</b>
The 77th annual Tranquility United Methodist Church Lord’s Auction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The church is at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517 in Tranquility.

The proceeds will go to renovate the 221-year-old church and reconstruct the steeple.

Artwork; handmade quilts; knitted, crocheted and cross stitch items; woodwork; plants; baked goods; jelly; fresh local produce; hand-painted items; even calves will be auctioned under the tent rain or shine.

Food, drink and ice cream will be sold.

For information, go online to tranquilityumc.org