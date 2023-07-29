Youth Open Mic Night set for tonight in Franklin

A Youth Open Mic Night is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 on the beach of the Franklin Pond Park, 15 Cork Hill Road.

Sponsored by the Franklin Borough Recreation Committee, the event will feature local talent, age 21 and younger, who may sign up to perform up to three songs.

It will be hosted by some of Franklin’s young artists.

This is the first in a series of Sunset Sessions. The second will be a Broadway Night on Aug. 20 open to all ages.

The events are free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket.

For information, send email to casanchez228@gmail.com