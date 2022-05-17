YMCA celebrates Senior Health & Fitness Day

The Sussex County YMCA, located at 15 Wits End Dr, Hamburg, will participate in National Senior Health & Fitness Day, a day to help keep older Americans healthy and fit, on Wednesday, May 25.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with the Y community, learn about the benefits of regular exercise, and discover local resources that can help boost their physical and mental wellness.

This free community event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature Chair Yoga and Better Balance classes, “Mental Health 101” from Hope and Serenity Community Center, a Sheriff Department’s K9 unit demonstration, YMCA Inbody testing, and vendors providing information, education, and screenings for various areas of health and wellness.

To learn more and register, visit metroymcas.org or call 973-758-9039.