YMCA celebrates senior health and fitness today

The Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Drive, Hardyston, will join an estimated 1,000 local groups to celebrate the 30th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31.

As an official host site, the Sussex County Y will hold a free community event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a variety of activities and wellness resources for older adults.

The Y’s event will feature Feeling Fit and Chair Yoga classes, Rutgers Master Gardeners of Sussex County, a Sheriff Department’s K9 unit demonstration, and a variety of vendors providing information, education and screenings.

For the schedule and to register in advance, go online to sussexcountyymca.org, call 973-758-9039 or register in person at the Y.