$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

New Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot, right, of Wantage is sworn in Jan. 1 in the county courthouse. DeGroot, 24, defeated an incumbent in the GOP primary.

FEBRUARY

Earl Schick is chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on Feb. 3.

MARCH

The entire Franklin Borough School student body watches the 432 cereal boxes collected in the past month fall down Feb. 29. They were to be donated to local food pantries.

APRIL

Using safety glasses, Noreen Bredhold of Sussex looks at the April 8 solar eclipse with her children Evan and Grace outside the Dorothy Henry library branch in Vernon.

MAY

The Franklin Band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on May 27.

JUNE

State Sen. Parker Space holds the framed proclamation making Franklinite the state mineral during the Franklin Mineral Museum’s 48th Miners Day celebration June 9.

JULY

The 18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race on July 14 in Branchville features an all-new course.

AUGUST

Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. The contest was Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

SEPTEMBER

Children are strapped in for a ride during the Franklin Pond Labor Day Weekend Carnival, which ran Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

OCTOBER

The Sterling Hell Haunted Mine Tours raise $28,000 for the Ogdensburg School’s eighth-grade class trip to Boston and more.

NOVEMBER

High Point ball carrier Jerron Martress scores a touchdown in the state sectional game against Becton on Nov. 1. The Wildcats (9-2) went on to play Glen Rock in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament, losing 35-18 to the top-seeded team.

DECEMBER