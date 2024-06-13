Y to open Pickleball Center

The Sussex County YMCA plans to open the first standalone Pickleball Center in the county in September.

The state-of-the-art indoor facility will be at 11 Millpond Drive in Lafayette.

It will offer something for all skill levels.

The center’s six courts will feature the PickleRoll tournament-standard professional surface, ensuring the highest-quality playing experience.

The facility will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and designed with players’ comfort in mind, offering heating and air conditioning.

”The opening of the Pickleball Center underscores our commitment to promoting healthy living and community engagement,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County YMCA.

“As the popularity and demand for pickleball grows, we are excited to offer a dedicated space where people can come together, stay active and have fun. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting, our center is designed to cater to all levels and foster a sense of community.”

The Y will be using the Pickleball Den app to enable players to reserve court time up to 15 days in advance.

YMCA and community members will be able to purchase memberships to play at the facility.

”As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering community wellness and providing diverse recreational opportunities, we are thrilled to bring the first standalone indoor pickleball facility to the county and our YMCA association. We look forward to seeing our community thrive through the joy and camaraderie that pickleball brings,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.