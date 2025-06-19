Y offers water-safety program

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges will offer its annual Safety Around Water Week program at no cost to families again this summer.

The program, from June 23 to 27, is designed to equip children with life-saving swimming skills and build their confidence in and around water.

“With drowning being a leading cause of accidental death among children, especially in underserved communities, Safety Around Water Week is one of our most vital outreach programs,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges. “We’re committed to ensuring every child has access to these potentially lifesaving skills - regardless of their ability to pay.”

The Y’s Safety Around Water Week teaches children of all ages and backgrounds basic swimming skills.

Guided by certified swim instructors, participants will learn how to react if they are unexpectedly submerged or in distress. Lessons are designed to be engaging, inclusive and supportive for children of all skill levels.

The program is open to children and teens starting at age 3.

It will be offered at the Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

Register by going online to metroymcas.org/main/safety-around-water or call the Y at 973-758-9039.