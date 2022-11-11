WSUS, WNNJ personalities plan to ‘Stuff the Bus’

WSUS and WNNJ radio personalities will spearhead the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County for the 15th year in a row. ShopRite will join Lakeland Bank once again this year to host this annual event which benefits the Sussex County Social Services Food Pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food and turkeys will be accepted from November 18 through Nov. 20, 2022. WSUS and WNNJ radio talents will be on-site at Lakeland Bank on Friday, the Newton and Franklin ShopRite locations on Saturday and at the Sparta and Byram ShopRite locations on Sunday.

Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will be also on-site so people wishing to provide food for Sussex County’s neediest residents will be able to “stuff the bus.”

Donations of non-perishable items are always appreciated. Items often needed at the food pantry include macaroni and cheese, tuna, meals in a can, hearty soups, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, rice, pancake mix, syrup, and toiletries.

If anyone is in need of food for themselves or their family, they can stop by the Division of Social Services located at 83 Spring Street, Newton, NJ, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Food donations or pet food are also accepted during these hours or special arrangements can be made for after-hours donations by calling 973-383-3600.