Woman’s Club donates cookies

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club continued its annual tradition at its Feb. 27 meeting with members baking six dozen cookies each.

The cookies were put in plastic bags and tied with a ribbon with a tag saying, “Made with love by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club.”

This year, 125 dozen cookies were distributed to residents of the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and 50 dozen to DASI: Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services, both in Newton.

The project involved 121 volunteer hours and an in-kind donation of $2,625.

