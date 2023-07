A ticket sold at the Market Place Deli, 99 Route 23, Hamburg, matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $387,802 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in the July 26 drawing.

The winning numbers were 4, 7, 9, 17 and 29 and the XTRA number was 5.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.