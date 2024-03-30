Wallkill Valley students win photo awards

Wallkill Valley Regional High School digital photography students were among 46 students who participated in the school’s annual Photo Expo on Wednesday, March 27.

They included seven students in the Concurrent Enrollment Program with Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

Those students will earn college credit for Intro to Digital Photography from SCCC.

Sophomore Destiny Cerracchio’s entry of a photo of a spiral staircase won the Paul Michael Kane Award with a $200 cash prize.

Michael Gibson’s photo of the “backwards tunnel” in Ogdensburg won the Best in Show Choice award with 216 votes and a swag bag.

Josiah Simmons’ photo of a ski lift won the Staff Choice award with a swag bag from Kane and a $25 Amazon gift card.