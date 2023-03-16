Wallkill Valley student competes in Miss New Jersey Teen USA pageant

Vanessa Mundy, 17, of Hamburg is competing for the Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2023 title.

“I want to win because I will be able to represent my community, give back to the community, receive opportunities unlike no other, and be the best version of myself in all that I do,” she said.

The event is this weekend at the Hilton in Parsippany.

Mundy attends Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Her parents are Christine Batista and Jamie Mundy.

She was involved in the school’s spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” and is a member of the Green Team, STEM Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council committee, Yearbook Club, Prom Committee and the Treble Club.

In addition, she plays soccer and does dance, gymnastics and All-Star Cheerleading.

Mundy is in the National Honor Society as well as other specialized honor societies.

Her parents, uncle, Michael Kane, David Crannell, Coco Chateau, and other family and friends are her sponsors in the pageant.

CORRECTION: Vanessa Mundy was incorrectly identified in the photo caption in an earlier version of this article.