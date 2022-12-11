Wallkill Valley school board has opening

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education is seeking qualified candidates to replace Katherine Limon, who has been removed from the board.

The term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

A candidate for a full three-year term to start Jan. 1, 2024, will be elected Nov. 7.

Limon was removed for failing to file required personal/relative and financial disclosure statements. The statements include some personal and financial information as well as information about school official’s relatives.

The statements were due April 30.

The state School Ethics Commission gave Limon permission to file the statements late and be suspended for 30 days but she did not do so.

Those interested in applying for the seat must be residents of Franklin.

To apply, send a letter of interest and/or resume to Joseph P. Hurley Jr., School Business Administrator/Board Secretary, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419 or by email to bdoffice@wallkillvrhs.org

Letters and/or resumes must be received by noon Friday, Dec. 16.

The school board will interview candidates at its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the Wallkill Valley Regional High School media center, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg.

Other qualifications for candidates:

Be able to read and write.

Hold U.S. citizenship and one year of residency in the school district.

Be registered to vote in the district before filing the nominating petition.

Have no interest in any contract with or claim against the school board.

Not hold office as mayor or a member of the municipal governing body.

Not simultaneously hold two elective offices.

Not be disqualified from membership for the conviction of certain crimes.