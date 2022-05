Recently, Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts held a Troop Wars Field Day at the Franklin Recreational Area. The older Cadette Girl Scouts (Troops 96266, 95328 and 96849) over the last few months, had met regularly to plan this large service unit event and ran it for the younger Girl Scouts — Juniors, Brownies & Daisies.

Girl Scouts got to rotate between six fun head-to-head stations, such as card castle building, orienteering and completing a maze, and then raced in a pentathlon event to determine a winner, with a water bucket station and hula hoop racing!

Although it was cloudy and overcast, the Girl Scouts had an amazing time, according to Molly Hubbard, who helped support the event.

The Cadettes earned their Field Day badge for organizing and executing this fun event.

If your daughter is in kindergarten through high school and wants to join Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts, please call Molly Hubbard at 973-862-1333.