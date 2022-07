Due to the challenges of COVID-19, the National Leadership Conference (NLC) for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was held virtually for the past two years.

The following members of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School FBLA chapter were able to participate in-person at the 2022 NLC in Chicago from June 27 through July 3: Marina Bakovic, Dharmil Bhavsar, Gianna Casselano, Liam Cunniffe, Addyson Delcalzo, Will Gunderman, Brian Hall, Joey Mueller, Andrea Piedrasanta, and Carly Trovato. The 10 members were accompanied by FBLA advisers Terri Hall and Carol Jurkouich.

FBLA members competed in the following national competitive events: Introduction to Business Communication — Carly Trovato; Health Care Administration — Marina Bakovic; Digital Video Production — Joey Mueller; Local Chapter Annual Business Report — Dharmil Bhavsar and Marina Bakovic; and for Partnership with Business — Brian Hall and Carly Trovato. These competitors are ranked among the finest in the nation. Brian Hall, the Wallkill Valley 2022-2023 FBLA president, also represented New Jersey as the NJFBLA Northern Region vice president.

Members were able to participate in various motivational general sessions and workshops as well as the election of the 2022-2023 National FBLA officers. Wallkill Valley FBLA was awarded second place in the nation for raising the most money for the March of Dimes, which focuses on saving babies born prematurely. The chapter received the 2022 Hollis and Kitty Guy Gold Seal Chapter Award and the FBLA Champion Chapter Gold Award in recognition of the chapter’s active participation in the “Summer Starter, Shaping Success, Service Season, and CTE Celebration” programs and projects, advancing the goals of FBLA-PBL.

The Wallkill Valley FBLA contingency also had the opportunity to take in some Chicago sights, including: Skydeck Chicago (Willis Tower), the Museum of Science and Industry, the Navy Pier, and the Bean. They also enjoyed an exciting Chicago Cubs baseball game at Wrigley Field and Chicago’s deep-dish pizza.