Wallkill Valley baseball team ‘strikes out’ cancer

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team stepped up to the plate in the fight against cancer with a”Strike Out Cancer” fundraiser on Oct. 18.

It featured a friendly but spirited game between the Wallkill Valley varsity baseball team and the Wallkill Valley area Police Departments.

The event aims to raise money to support the Wallkill Valley Baseball Booster Club, covering expenses such as equipment, uniforms, and travel. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society, supporting those currently battling cancer and honoring survivors.

“This is more than just a baseball game—it’s a chance for the community to come together, support a great cause, and have a good time doing it,” Wallkill Valley baseball coach Connor Kopnik said. “We’re excited to honor our local police department and unite in support of cancer awareness and our student-athletes.”