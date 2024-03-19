Wallkill Valley art students win awards

Wallkill Valley Regional High School students won a number of awards and scholarships at the 37th annual Mount Olive High School Art Invitational Competition on March 12.

Georgia Wheeler’s quadriptych piece, “Swan Song,” won first place in the mixed media category and earned her a $25,000-a-year scholarship, totaling $100,000, to Moore College of Art and Design.

Taking second place:

• Alandra Garcia’s fused-glass piece, “Amber Wave,” in the crafts category.

• Zora Reinle’s “Pisa Vase Set (Sketchbook vs. Artificial Intelligence)” in the ceramics category. She also won a $25,000-a-year scholarship, totaling $100,000, to Moore College of Art and Design.

Angelina Alamo’s mixed media piece, “Heart of Gold,” won the Artistic Merit Award scholarship for $29,000 a year, totaling $116,000, to the University of Hartford Art School.

Suelin Wong’s ceramic and fused glass piece, “Woodland Village,” earned her an Artist of Promise pre-college scholarship for $24,000 a year, totaling $96,000, to the University of Hartford Art School. Her piece also received third place in the ceramics category.

Ava Berner’s acrylic painting, “Solace of Nightmares: Dad’s Chair,” earned her a $5,000 Bachelor of Fine Arts scholarship to Montserrat College of Art and a $25,000-a-year scholarship, totaling $100,000, to Moore College of Art and Design.