Vote Now: Children’s Edition Cover Design

Talented local students submitted artwork to appear as the cover of the Advertiser News Children’s Edition publishing next week. This highly anticipated, annual special edition of the newspaper is 100% created by local children, featuring their artwork for the ads, and writing for the stories.

See the cover design finalists and vote for your favorite in the form below. The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Advertiser News Children’s Edition next week. Voting closes April 18.