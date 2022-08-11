Vernon Township Woman’s Club presents scholarships to five students

Through its annual scholarship program, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club has presented local high school students with scholarships toward their secondary education expenses. Recipients are selected based on their community service activities and an essay describing how a memorable volunteer experience impacted their lives.

This year the club presented five scholarships to the following recipients during their schools’ 2022 awards ceremonies:

Danielle Lopes, a graduate of Sussex Technical School, who will study biology at Villanova University.

Alexander McCann, a graduate of Vernon Township High School, who will attend Ramapo College as a business management major.

Kennedy Truong, from Vernon Township High School, who will study chemistry and biology, with a minor in Spanish, at the University of Houston.

Brianna Van Orden, from Vernon Township High School, who will attend Northeastern University to major in bio-engineering and minor in Spanish.

Haleigh Wolverton, from Wallkill Valley Regional High School, who will study pre-k through fourth grade education and special education at Juniata College.

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club, part of the NJ State Federation of Women’s Clubs, is celebrating 50 years of serving the community. Membership is open to women of all ages from all towns who share a commitment to volunteerism. To learn more about the club and its programs, visit vtwc.org or contact Joan at 973-827-0804.