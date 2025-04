The Wallkill Valley Regional High School Music Department will hold a Spring Vendor & Crafter Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the school, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg.

More than 70 booths will be set up there.

Free admission. Rain or shine.

For information, send email to Lorraine Hara at wvlbhvendorevents@gmail.com