UPDATED: Hardyston Day is today; Hamburg Day postponed

The Hardyston Family Fall Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wheatsworth Park.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, there will be a concert by the Kootz with a food truck available. Fireworks will follow the concert.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday is the annual Hardyston Day celebration, with vendors, food, rides, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon animals and entertainment by TaLOOlah the Clown, Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts and Dance Expression dance studio.

Hamburg Day postponed

Hamburg Day has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 17 because of the weather this weekend

The event had been scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the recreation fields, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road.

Organized by the borough’s Recreation Commission, it will include food trucks, vendors, music, amusements and a petting zoo.