UPDATE: Fantasia, Inganamort lead in Assembly races, unofficial results show

With about 90 percent of the votes counted by 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the Associated Press showed Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and her running mate, Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, leading in a five-way race for two seats in the state Assembly.

Fantasia and Inganamort each had about a quarter of the votes. They were followed by Josh Aikens, president of the Lafayette Board of Education, and his running mate, Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski, each with slightly more than a fifth of the votes. Sparta lawyer Robert Kovic had about 5 percent of the total.

On Wednesday, Fantasia said, “The support Mike and I received in Sussex County and across the district was truly humbling. Voters embraced our positive conservative message, rejected the negative personal smears against us, and made a clear statement about the future of our party and who they want to lead it.

“We’re going to work hard to win the general election and would be honored to join soon-to-be Senator Parker Space representing the 24th legislative district in the state Assembly.”

Inganamort said, “This was a team effort and a team victory. I can’t wait to represent my home county and my hometown in Trenton.”

County commissioner

Jack DeGroot, 24, of Wantage had a strong lead in a three-way race to be the Republican nominee for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners, according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s office at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Damaris Lira in the November election. All current commissioners are Republicans.

In the unofficial results, DeGroot had 5,896 votes compared with 3,284 for incumbent Herbert Yardley, who was seeking a third term on the board. Nicholas D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education, had 1,868 votes.

District 24

The current Assembly members in District 24, which includes all of Sussex County, did not seek re-election.

Assemblyman Parker Space, R-24, was uncontested in the Republican primary for the state Senate seat now held by Steve Oroho, R-24. Oroho will retire at the end of his term in December.

Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-24, also plans to retire then.

In addition to the state and county races, there were local races for Township Committee in Andover, Hampton, Stillwater and Wantage and for mayor in Stanhope.

Stanhope mayor’s race

According to unofficial results reported by the county clerk’s office, Stanhope Councilman Eugene Wronko appeared to unseat Mayor Patricia Zdichocki.

Wronko had 240 votes compared with 117 for Zdichocki.

He said he was grateful to the residents who voted for him.

“I believe the significant size of the win clearly demonstrates that the residents wanted change and that my platform resonated with them. I am excited to take the next steps and work for the residents to help make the borough the best place possible for us all to live.”

Wronko attributed his victory “to all of the individuals who worked closely with me on the campaign.”

He had the support of the current council “who all contributed by working with me on strategy, canvassing and getting the vote out on primary day.”

“In addition to the council members, I had other volunteers who dedicated time to help me canvass, get my signs out, and rally friends and family members to vote. Lastly, I feel my platform spoke about creative solutions to issues that impact the borough. I didn’t simply present the same old story but presented new ideas.”

All results are unofficial. Mail-in ballots postmarked by June 6 will be accepted until June 12. Provisional ballots will be counted after all mail-in ballots are counted. Please check back for updates.

STATE ASSEMBLY (District 24)

Two open seats

Dawn Fantasia: 8,320

Mike Inganamort: 7,789

Josh Aikens: 6,963

Jason Sarnoski: 6,577

Robert Kovic: 1,565

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONER

One open seat

Jack DeGroot: 5,896

Herbert Yardley: 3,284

Nicholas D’Agostino: 1,868

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Two open seats

Thomas Walsh: 408

Michael Lensak: 315

John Carafello: 202

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Two open seats

David Hansen: 381

Philip Yetter: 369

Michael Rathbun: 174

STANHOPE MAYOR

Eugene Wronko: 240

Patricia Zdichocki: 117

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

One open seat

Lisa Chammings: 488

Arlene Fisher: 150

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

One open seat

Justin Vander Groef: 910

Justin Dudzinski: 375