Unity of Sussex County to celebrate World Labyrinth Day

Unity of Sussex County in Lafayette will hold a World Labyrinth Day event on Saturday, May 7, 12-3 p.m. All are invited, adults and children alike.

The church will host both indoor and outdoor activities, energetically joining thousands of people from around the globe who will be participating in a moving meditation for world peace.

Festivities at Unity of Sussex will begin at noon. The labyrinth walk will commence at 1 p.m. to “Walk as One at 1” local time, helping to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy passing from one time zone to the next.

Refreshments will be provided.

Reiki practitioners will be available for group mini sessions. Drumming will help amplify the vibrational intentions. In addition to the outdoor labyrinth on the grounds’ Edenic nature setting, there will be an indoor, cloth labyrinth set up in the church’s sanctuary.