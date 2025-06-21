Whether on stage or in the lab, Wallkill Valley Regional High School salutatorian Annette Nathan believes in savoring every minute.

To her, life is best enjoyed when you’re immersed in each moment, and that’s exactly how she approached her final year of high school.

“You have to treasure every feeling. Because even if it’s not the most important thing, it’s still important for you to be present in your life,” she said in an interview before graduation Monday, June 16..

Her speech at graduation emphasizes staying in the present and being grounded in the face of whatever life throws your way.

“Let yourself be yourself and just work hard and things will come into place as they’re meant to,” she said.

To Nathan, life often happens around you, taking twists and turns that are impossible to anticipate. So it’s best to make sure to be present and “let it happen.”

She knows she will never be able to go back and experience all of the little happy memories that have made up her life so far. That’s why she tries to savor every moment of joy that comes her way.

“Life is the best movie you’ll ever watch and it’s only showing right now,” she wrote in her speech.

Career goal: doctor

Nathan is proud of herself for being named salutatorian of the Class of 2025.

Once she realized that the honor was possible, she wanted to pursue it. It was an especially close race this year, she said.

Ty Dreifus was named the class valedictorian. He was unavailable for comment.

Nathan plans to study chemistry at Rutgers University before going to medical school to become a doctor.

“Interacting with patients and also solving their problems ... I think I’m very drawn to that.”

She mentioned her love of math and science and the satisfaction she gets from solving problems. She wants to apply a similar approach to her patients, working with them and their conditions to solve whatever issues might be causing them harm, stress or discomfort.

Nathan loves being able to use her skills to improve the lives and experiences of those around her, which she has ample opportunity to do in her other passion: music.

Love of music

It has been a constant in her life since she was a child, and she has leaned on music to express herself creatively.

She was vice president of Wallkill Valley’s choir program, one of two drum majors for the marching band and a performer in the school’s annual “Unplugged” concert, which allows students to perform songs of their choice and handle all of the production, from singing to instrumentation.

The “Unplugged” concert this year was particularly important to Nathan because she was largely responsible for organizing and running it.

She also participated in the school musical for all four years. “I love being on stage,” she said.

Nathan pointed to the community aspect of her band and choir pursuits and how this bond makes a great performance all the more satisfying. She lives for those moments where the relationships she’s cultivated and the dedication she’s invested come alive for all to see on stage.

Music performance provides a space for Nathan to experiment and be creative, pushing herself to put on memorable shows that demand the viewer’s attention.

“It’s a certain kind of feeling where you can tell people want to know what you’re going to do next,” she said.