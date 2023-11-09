x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex scares

HOLIDAY. Ghouls, goblins, kids and pets dress up for Halloween.

| 09 Nov 2023 | 11:35
    The Davis family clowning around town. (Photo submitted by John Davis)
    The Davis family clowning around town. (Photo submitted by John Davis)
$!Sussex scares

A robber and a vampire spotted in town. (Photo submitted by Stevie Vallone)

$!Sussex scares

Jules haunting the neighborhood. (Photo submitted by Suzanne Gaffney)

$!Sussex scares

Hamburg trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Bill Truran)

$!Sussex scares

Marlene, the good witch of Sussex. (Photo submitted by: Maria Ross)

$!Sussex scares

A creepy display in Barry Lakes. (Photo submitted by Michael Harrsch)

$!Sussex scares

Abigail is thrilled that Halloween landed on a Wednesday this year. (Photo submitted by Mary Swiss)

$!Sussex scares

A ghostly scene in Sussex County. (Photo submitted by Deborah Craig)