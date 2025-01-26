Sussex County YMCA celebrates 20 years

The Sussex County YMCA, a branch of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, is marking 20 years at its location on Wits End Road in Hardyston.

The Y launched the public phase of its annual support campaign Wednesday, Jan. 22 at at event where staff, community leaders and longtime members reflected on the Y’s contributions to the community. It aims to raise $315,000 through its legacy campaign this year.

The Sussex County YMCA started as a community outreach program in 1976 from its sister branch Fairview Lake YMCA. After receiving its official charter in 1980, the Y continued to operate programs through satellite facilities.

A 1995 feasibility study found that a full-service YMCA was in high demand.

After nearly 10 years of planning and fundraising and 18 months of construction, a 32,500-square-foot Y opened in January 2005 during a blizzard. In 2018, a basketball court and an expanded wellness center were added.

“The Sussex County Y has become a cornerstone in the community, bringing people together and providing a welcoming and supportive space for anyone who wants to enhance their well-being in spirit, mind and body,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.

“We are grateful to have served the Sussex community for over two decades and look forward to many more years.”

The nonprofit Y’s membership fees cover operational costs and philanthropic gifts enable the Y to offer free programs throughout the year and provide financial assistance to participants on limited incomes.

The Sussex County Y has provided more than $4.3 million in financial aid since 1996. An estimated 1 in 4 members benefit from financial assistance for program fees.

The Y serves more than 8,000 members.

”For the past 20 years, we have been privileged to serve the local community and to witness the incredible impact that our programs have had on individuals and families. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to expanding our reach and continuing to meet the needs of our community,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y.