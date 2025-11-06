Sussex County plans new outdoor shooting range

The Sussex County Public Safety Training Academy plans to build a state-of-the-art outdoor shooting range by 2026 to expand resources and training for county and local law enforcement.

A comprehensive sound study found projected noise levels well within acceptable standards, with no additional mitigation required. To further ensure safety and reduce sound, the academy will exceed state regulations by building a 10-foot-high berm—two feet higher than required—and an 8-foot-high perimeter fence.

“At the Public Safety Training Academy, we believe in supporting our local law enforcement by providing a safe environment for them to certify and train within the County,” said John Dixon, PSTA director. “Throughout the development of this project, ensuring a high level of safety and noise mitigation has been our primary priority. The outdoor range is a testament to our commitment to supporting the folks in our community who put their lives on the line for us every day.”

The community will be notified by mail, and an information session is planned for December. The range will operate only on weekdays and during daylight hours to minimize disruption.

“It is very difficult to find locations such as the PSTA to conduct training such as clearing buildings, search, and active shooter training,” said Eric Danielson, president of the Sussex County Chiefs Association. “Currently, local law enforcement is forced to use private property, state-owned property, or another jurisdiction’s shooting range, all at varying costs. This new facility would provide law enforcement in Sussex County with a centralized location to qualify officers on a variety of firearms and training scenarios.”

The academy includes the firing range, fire academy and classrooms used by Sussex County Community College and other emergency service programs. PSTA offers professional training for firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, including courses such as Rescue Task Force Operator, Fire Attack, and Firefighter Survival and Evaluation.