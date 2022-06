Summer reading signups begin June 18 at all six branches of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) and online. The theme for 2022, Oceans of Possibilities, will be celebrated with book displays, crafts, and plenty of programming. In addition to weekly story times there will be special, ocean-themed events ranging from a Bermuda Triangle escape room to virtual aquarium tours at Mystic, Jenkinson’s and more.

There are plenty of summer reading incentives, too. Children, teens and adults can earn points/raffle tickets for each book read or listened to, and for attending programs as well. Prizes for all ages include everything from beach buckets and books, to local outings, to a Samsung tablet and much more.

Participation is open to all SCLS cardholders. SCLS library cards are free to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Sussex County (except Sparta). To apply for a library card or learn more about Summer Reading and the SCLS stop by your local branch or go to sussexcountylibrary.org.